Moby is like bike-sharing for wheelchairs

Moby from Italdesign is a wheelchair-sharing system. The concept is one of five finalists for the Toyota Mobility Foundation's $4 million Mobility Unlimited Challenge. Italdesign says Moby is the first mobility service designed for wheelchair users, and describes it as "the bicycle-sharing system equivalent for wheelchairs."
Moby consists of "wheel-on" semi-autonomous electric devices that are located in urban hubs. It aims to make traveling around cities easier for people with lightweight wheelchairs. Users book Moby through an app. Then navigate to the closest hub to access the pre-booked Moby with their own wheelchair. Users can simply return Moby to the closest hub when finished. Moby features integrated systems that help users avoid collisions with fixed or mobile obstacles. Moby has also been designed to easily overcome architectural barriers.
Learn more at italdesign.it
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.