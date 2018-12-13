Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance set Laguna Seca record

While the biggest, baddest supercars go and chase lap records at the Nürburgring in Germany, we've been seeing a lot of activity recently at Laguna Seca in California from some more sane offerings — including electric vehicles. The new Jaguar I-Pace made headlines when it set a record for bone-stock production EVs, lapping the circuit in 1:48.18. That's just shy of the Tesla Model S P100D that lapped Laguna Seca in 1:47.62 with the help of upgraded brakes. Since then, a completely stock Model S P100D did it in 1:43.06, and the Lucid Air (not yet in production) in just 1:39:30.
Now, we have yet another EV record for Laguna Seca. This one comes from driver Cameron Rogers in a modified Tesla Model 3 Performance. As you can see in the video above, he managed to make it around the course in a white-knuckled but eerily quiet 1:41.28. That makes it the fastest production EV lap, though the Model S still holds the record for a completely unmodified EV.
Rogers lists the modification made to the Model 3 he drove, including some from his sponsors Maier Racing and the EV tuner Mountainpass Performance:
Earlier, before making the modifications, Rogers and the stock Model 3 Performance had managed a lap time of 1:46.8, which goes to show what a few tweaks can do without meddling with the output.
- Mountain Pass Performance AWD Sport coilovers
- Mountain Pass Performance Arastradero camber arms
- Maier Racing front and rear carbon spoilers
- Custom brake pads, Castrol SRF fluid
- Enkei 18 x 9.5" wheels
- Hoosier A7 255mm DOT street-legal tires
