Jaguar I-Pace sets Laguna Seca record, virtually matches Tesla Model S P100D

Watch the onboard footage with Randy Pobst at the helm

Aug 24th 2018 at 11:25AM
Jaguar has announced that the I-Pace crossover has set the Laguna Seca lap record for production electric vehicles. With racing driver Randy Pobst behind the wheel, the I-Pace HSE completed a lap in 1 minute and 48.18 seconds.

Jaguar was adamant to stress that the record-setting vehicle was bone stock with "no modifications whatsoever." As Jalopnik reports, a bit of a dispute arose about the lap time, as a Tesla Model S P100D is said to have completed a lap in 1 minute, 47.62 seconds. However, the Tesla in question had received brake upgrades, unlike the factory specification Jaguar.

The I-Pace's two electric motors are good for a combined 400 horsepower and 513 pound-feet, propelling the SUV to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds. Jaguar has also released video footage from the Laguna Seca run, above. Look for the slide at the 30-second mark! Pobst must have been enjoying himself, as you can hear him guffawing after the famous Corkscrew section.

While this record was all about the prowess of a production EV, there will be a racing series featuring the I-Pace, as the I-Pace eTrophy begins in the fifth season of ABB FIA Formula E.

