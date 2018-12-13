First Toyota Supra to be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson

Yesterday brought some unofficial Toyota Supra news in that we got to see the front end of the car without any disguise whatsoever. Today, Toyota is officially announcing that the first Supra made will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, AZ. Toyota also dropped a teaser of the Supra's red mirror cap and red seat today, which is pretty anticlimactic given how long the gestation of this car has been and that we've already seen the car at this point.
The specific Supra auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson will have these red mirror caps, red leather interior, matte black wheels and a carbon fiber badge to indicate its status as the first 2020 Supra built. Its VIN number will reportedly be 20201, further proving to everybody that it is the first one. Like these "first-of" auctions typically go, all the proceeds will benefit charity. This time, the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (which helps 9/11 impacted veterans) will be sharing the sale price. Toyota says the car will be auctioned off on January 19, 2019, after its debut at the Detroit Auto Show on January 14.
When you win the car, that doesn't mean you get to take it home. It will still be a pre-production unit on the stand, and Toyota hasn't announced any sort of an availability date yet. The Supra ramp-up is nearing the end-game now, though. We've driven the prototype and even seen a good portion of the car completely uncovered. It won't be much longer till it rolls onto the stand in Detroit.
The specific Supra auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson will have these red mirror caps, red leather interior, matte black wheels and a carbon fiber badge to indicate its status as the first 2020 Supra built. Its VIN number will reportedly be 20201, further proving to everybody that it is the first one. Like these "first-of" auctions typically go, all the proceeds will benefit charity. This time, the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (which helps 9/11 impacted veterans) will be sharing the sale price. Toyota says the car will be auctioned off on January 19, 2019, after its debut at the Detroit Auto Show on January 14.
When you win the car, that doesn't mean you get to take it home. It will still be a pre-production unit on the stand, and Toyota hasn't announced any sort of an availability date yet. The Supra ramp-up is nearing the end-game now, though. We've driven the prototype and even seen a good portion of the car completely uncovered. It won't be much longer till it rolls onto the stand in Detroit.
Related Video: