Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is happening: Here's a viewers' guide

Barrett-Jackson's big Scottsdale auction is this weekend, and there are a lot of stunning cars to be had. We've written about a few of them, like the very first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, VIN 001, a 1966 Shelby GT350 Ford Mustang prototype with a vinyl roof, and a press-fleet vintage 1987 Buick Regal Grand National GNX that you may well have viewed in your favorite auto magazine back in the day.
The Bullitt is Lot 3006 and hits the auction block at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The '66 Shelby is Lot 1406, and bids open Saturday, while the '87 Buick GNX goes up as Lot 1327 Saturday.
The auction is already under way, and the action continues through Sunday. You can watch it on Velocity, Discovery Velocity Canada or Discovery Turbo UK, or stream it live at Barrett-Jackson.com. Here are a few subjectively chosen highlights.
Friday
- 1962 Plymouth Sport Fury convertible, Lot 912. One of just 1,516 built, repainted but with no rust.
- 1975 Toyota FJ40, Lot 915. Recently restored with an original body and repainted once.
- 1957 Chevy Bel Air 2 Door Post, Lot 931. A gorgeous car in correct two-tone Matador Red and India Ivory.
- 1965 Plymouth Satellite convertible, Lot 934. The first year for the Satellite, this one comes painted in Deep Burgundy.
- 1957 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery, Lot 937. It underwent a body-off restoration in California and has been driven minimally since its completion.
- 1971 Chevy C-10 Cheyenne shortbed pickup, Lot 939. Beautifully restored in the original Okra and white paint.
- 1940 Graham Hollywood S/C sedan, Lot 941. One of fewer than 1,400 produced and fully restored.
- 1933 Ford 3 Window custom coupe, Lot 954.
Saturday
- 1961 Cadillac Series 62 convertible, Lot 1226. It won a trophy at the Cadillac LaSalle Club.
- 1956 Chevy Corvette convertible, Lot 1236. One of 3,467 ever made.
- 1951 Hudson Commodore convertible, Lot 1240.
- Ferrari 328 GTS convertible, Lot 1263. A recent garage find.
- 1965 Volkswagen 21 Window microbus, Lot 1281. Painted in Velvet Green and blue white, it benefitted from a six-year rotisserie restoration.
Sunday
- 1976 Cadillac Eldorado convertible, Lot 1533. It features a six-way power adjustable front bench seat.
- 1957 Porsche 356, Lot 1538. A re-creation of the Speedster.
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16. A three-door Rally prototype purchased by GM in 1985 for its engineers to study.