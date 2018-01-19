Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is happening: Here's a viewers' guide

Barrett-Jackson's big Scottsdale auction is this weekend, and there are a lot of stunning cars to be had. We've written about a few of them, like the very first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, VIN 001, a 1966 Shelby GT350 Ford Mustang prototype with a vinyl roof, and a press-fleet vintage 1987 Buick Regal Grand National GNX that you may well have viewed in your favorite auto magazine back in the day.

The Bullitt is Lot 3006 and hits the auction block at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The '66 Shelby is Lot 1406, and bids open Saturday, while the '87 Buick GNX goes up as Lot 1327 Saturday.

The auction is already under way, and the action continues through Sunday. You can watch it on Velocity, Discovery Velocity Canada or Discovery Turbo UK, or stream it live at Barrett-Jackson.com. Here are a few subjectively chosen highlights.

