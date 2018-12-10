Pininfarina PF1 SUV reported to get 1,049 hp and Rivian EV platform

Michigan-based EV maker Rivian, perhaps the biggest surprise at the L.A. Auto Show, said it was in discussions to sell its EV platform to other makers. Autocar India reports that one of those makers will be Automobili Pininfarina, the skateboard chassis becoming the basis for the SUV range Pininfarina plans to release after the PF0 electric hypercar. This would give Pininfarina two partners on electric tech, with Croatian EV maker Rimac providing its chassis and engineering work on the PF0.
Inside EVs asked Rivian about the deal and was told, "... while [Rivian] is in discussion with several potential partners to leverage its technologies, it has not yet announced any formal business agreements."
Last we heard, the first Pininfarina SUV, called PF1, would challenge the Lamborghini Urus when it arrives in 2020. The specs were a battery pack of something around 140 kW and output of around 940 horsepower. Seems that latter number was a tad low.
The managing director at Indian conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, which owns Pininfarina, acknowledged that "Work has started on the PF1 and right now, we are in the process of finalizing the design, which again is being done by Pininfarina." That work is being done in the car division's Munich headquarters, and the high rider isn't expected now until 2021.
According to the report, the PF1 will likely use the same wheelbase as the Rivian, but ride on Rivian's middleweight battery pack. (The "Marathon" versions of both the R1T pickup and R1S crossover use a 180 kWh pack. The next step down is a 135-kWh pack, which is the one supposedly headed for the PF1.) In the Rivian SUV, the four electric motors paired with the 135-kWh pack collectively produce 754 hp and 826 pound-feet of torque. The PF1, however, will reportedly deliver 1,088 horsepower.
Comparing specs, that pits the 650-hp, 4,629-lb Urus against the PF1, which could generate 538 more horses and weigh up to 600 pounds more. We'll wait to see if the PF1 also gets the Rivian's three-second 0-60 time, air suspension, and Dynamic Roll Control.
Another fun claim about the PF1: It might ride on 24-inch wheels. Rivian said it would forbid any platform buyers from competing with Rivian vehicles. The R1S in L.A. wore 22-inch rims, but we have a feeling any models that need to live up to Rivian's claims of off-road prowess will get smaller shoes. With a PF1 wearing SEMA wheels and a much larger price tag of somewhere between $200,000 and $290,000, at least $100,000 more than the Rivian, no prospective buyer should confuse the two offerings.
