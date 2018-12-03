2020 Ram 2500 Power Wagon caught completely undisguised

The next-generation Ram 2500 Power Wagon was spied without a hint of camouflage covering it on the road. New headlights and taillights are full LED units, and they look epic. The design is reminiscent of the 1500, but Ram definitely put a slightly different spin on them. It resembles the Ram Rebel to a certain degree, but with a dose of more hardcore truck-style to it. We're digging the look for now.
Traditionally, the Power Wagon is a much more off-road ready Ram. We'd expect this one to have the same locking differentials front and rear, a front anti-roll bar disconnect and a lead for a winch cable, leaving it the only factory truck that offers a winch. The engine is most likely the same 6.4-liter V8 with 410 horsepower too.
Its bumpers are entirely new, along with the fender flare design on this truck. It all comes together and gives the Ram Power Wagon its traditional look while still meshing with the complete redesign the 2019 Ram 1500 received.
How Ram let this 2020 model year truck venture out into the world uncovered is mighty confusing. Maybe Ram wanted everyone to see it? We'll only be guessing for the time being. The 2500 Power Wagon is expected to make its debut in 2019. We'd imagine the most likely scenario for that one is at the Detroit Auto Show in January where the redesigned 2019 1500 was revealed. For now, feast your eyes on the next Power Wagon to grace our roads.
