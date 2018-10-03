2019 Hyundai Kona gets standard safety tech, as prices creep up

The 2019 Hyundai Kona is marking its second year on the market with a few upgrades to sweeten the funky subcompact crossover. The most significant change is the addition of new standard safety equipment. Every trim level from the base SE to the ultimate, well, Ultimate, get automatic emergency braking and collision warning, lane-departure assist and driver attention warning. All of these features were only available on the Ultimate trim level last year.
There are a few other small changes here and there. Hyundai is eliminating the silver with black roof color option, but adding a new color called Sunset Orange. The 12-volt power outlet up front goes away on all models in favor of dual USB charging ports. The Infinity upgraded sound system and Hyundai BlueLink connectivity software are now available on the SEL with the SEL Tech Package. The sunroof is also only available as an option on the Ultimate trim, and is included with the SEL Tech Package.
And as is the way with new model years, especially when new equipment is added, prices have crept up a bit for all Kona trim levels. The SE increases by $490, SEL by $650, Limited by $900, and Ultimate by just $100. All-wheel-drive is $100 more expensive, too, at $1,400. The same goes for the SEL Tech Package, which now starts at $1,600. You can see all the prices for both model years below.
|Trim Level
|2019
|2018
|SE
|$20,970
|$20,480
|SEL
|$22,780
|$22,130
|Limited
|$26,530
|$25,680
|Ultimate
|$28,480
|$28,380
|AWD option
|$1,400
|$1,300
|SEL Tech package
|$1,600
|$1,500
