Fiat brings back throwback 1957 Edition for the 500

Fiat is bringing back its retro-styled 1957 Edition treatment for its 500 cabrio and hatchback models, an homage to the original 500, which debuted in 1957 as the Nuova Cinquecento. It's like a Vespa-ization of the little Italian subcompact.
For an extra $995 and based on the Lounge trim, the 1957 Edition brings a new, retro fascia with throwback Fiat badging, white exterior mirrors and a choice of white, green or blue 16-inch retro-inspired wheels. You get a two-toned paint job with a white roof on hatchback versions and a black soft top on cabrio models, plus choice of three retro-inspired paint colors: celeste blue, chiaro (light green) and bianco ice (white).
Inside, designers have contrasted a mostly ivory interior with marrone brown leather seats decorated with ivory accent stitching on the setbacks, perimeter and cushions. There are also ivory door-trim panels and a marrone brown leather shift boot with manual-transmission models. The steering wheel is wrapped in leather and continues the ivory-brown theme. It's accented with a retro Fiat badge.
The Fiat 500 comes standard with the new 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, which boost output to 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque and features a sport-tuned exhaust. It's paired with a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.
The 1957 Edition was last available for the 2016 model year in a slightly different guise and price point. You can once again retro-pimp your 500 at dealerships starting this fall.
