Saleen celebrates 35th anniversary with 780-hp Mustang

Saleen makes a limited-edition model every five years to celebrate its anniversary — this time, it's for 35 years. Ten 2019 Black Label Mustangs called "SA 35" will be made, and they'll all have 780 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. The "normal" Saleen Black Label Mustang only has 770 hp. What a shame, right?
This Saleen's purpose is to serve as an anniversary car, so it has all the requisite badges and stickers one might expect it to have. You'll get 35th-anniversary-specific fenders, a Black Label hood and a custom interior. Everything is done up in Saleen's trademark black, white and yellow color combination. Performance highlights include Saleen's R Code suspension, forged wheels, General G-Max tires and a Saleen exhaust system.
There's no indication on when exactly these will be available, but Saleen showed a prototype of this specific Mustang at a private event not too long ago. Chances are orders could already be placed, but there might still be an opportunity to give Saleen a call if you really want one.
Featured video:
