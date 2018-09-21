2019 Mazda CX-5 to get 2.5-liter turbo and revised G-Vectoring

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 is getting Mazda's 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine if this supposed internal document from Reddit is correct. The user claims a salesperson showed him the document in question. In addition to the availability of the turbo engine, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto appear to be added onto every trim level. Do take note that the document says it's from Mazda Canada at the bottom, so that's why the trim levels don't have the same names as they do in the U.S.
Another interesting mention in there is G-Vectoring Control Plus. We've had Mazda's G-Vectoring Control technology for a little while, but never has a car come out with the Plus moniker on there. Our best bet is Mazda has revised its original G-Vectoring system for 2019; we'll have to wait for official information to see what exactly changed though.
At the top of the page Mazda lists "substantial visual changes to the interior" as one of the highlights. The biggest change we can find related to that is a seven-inch LCD display added to the gauge cluster on what would equate to the Grand Touring trim in the U.S. At least Canada — and maybe we too — seems to be getting a fourth trim level called "Signature." This will probably consist of more expensive materials used throughout and maybe a few bonus tech features over the Grand Touring.
The page shared looks plenty legitimate, but it's still best to maintain some healthy skepticism. It's also from Canada, so there could be some slight variations between how those cars are equipped versus those coming stateside. We're excited to see the 2.5-liter turbo in the smaller CX-5, though. It should give that car the extra punch it needs to fend off faster rivals in the ever-expanding crossover segment.
