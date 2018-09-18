Ram Power Wagon Mojave Sand limited edition has true grit

Just last week Ram informed us of the red and blue Harvest Edition chassis cab trucks that match Case IH and New Holland hardware, and now there's a new color theme edition available. We last saw Ram's Mojave Sand hue on the 2017 Ram Rebel truck, shown to the public at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, but now the color debuts on a Ram Heavy Duty truck for the first time. Ram is introducing a limited, 1,500-unit Mojave Sand edition of the 2018 Power Wagon.
The limited edition has contrasting black details and graphics, giving it a nice desert-style look; you won't mistake it with a similarly colored Ram Rebel as the truck proudly proclaims POWER WAGON on the cabin end of the bed — not to mention it rides quite a bit higher. The all-black wheels are also new, shod with 33-inch Goodyears, and the interior is fully black, with features from the Heavy Duty Luxury Group like LED bed lighting and an overhead console.
But the Power Wagon is much more than just add-ons: Underneath, it's a 2500 HD 4x4 Crew Cab with the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 providing 410 horsepower. There's a suspension kit offering more than two inches of lift, giving the truck a total of 14.3 inches of ground clearance. As well as an electrically disconnecting front sway bar, there are locking diffs front and rear and a 12,000-pound winch — it's like you're factory-instructed to go deep into Mojave Desert sand and then power your way out of it.
The Mojave Sand package is a $795 bump to the standard Power Wagon, meaning the list price starts at over $55,000 including destination fees. The limited edition will be available during the fourth quarter of 2018.
