Ram introduces Harvest Edition for chassis cab trucks

Trucks are workhorses first and foremost, and Ram is adding a Harvest Edition to its Chassis Cabs trucks to drive that point home. That means the Chassis Cabs are available in Case IH Red and New Holland Blue to match the other farm machinery in your shed.
The Harvest Edition trucks are Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab models, available in all four-door Crew Cab and two-door Regular Cab configurations. The trucks can also be 4x4s with the 6.4-liter Hemi or 6.7-liter Cummins diesel. It's not the first outing for this specific limited edition, as a year ago Ram offered Harvest Edition 1500, 2500 and 3500 models. This year, it's the chassis cab trucks' turn to go red or blue.
The nod to Case IH and New Holland makes sense because both companies are owned by CNH Industrial, which in turn is related to FCA. Ram North America head James Morrison says that the color choices were originally a direct request from farmers. And for those with no feelings toward either Case IH or New Holland — or those whose blood runs John Deere Green — there's the choice of black or white exterior paint.
But the trucks aren't as basic as a tractor can be: There's an exterior chrome package for the grille, side steps, door handles and mirrors, and depending on the model, the polished aluminum wheels are either 18-inch or 19.5-inch. Inside, there's connectivity tech from 4G WiFi to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For hardware functionality, there are large front tow hooks and a skid plate for the transfer case.
The limited edition's pricing starts at $43,990 for the 3500 Chassis Cab, for $48,140 for the 4500 and $49,240 for the 5500. The 3500 Harvest Edition is available with either single and dual rear wheels, and the 4500 and 5500 are dualies, with 60-inch and 80-inch cab to axle lengths. The Harvest Edition goes on sale in the third quarter of 2018.
Related Video:
The Harvest Edition trucks are Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab models, available in all four-door Crew Cab and two-door Regular Cab configurations. The trucks can also be 4x4s with the 6.4-liter Hemi or 6.7-liter Cummins diesel. It's not the first outing for this specific limited edition, as a year ago Ram offered Harvest Edition 1500, 2500 and 3500 models. This year, it's the chassis cab trucks' turn to go red or blue.
The nod to Case IH and New Holland makes sense because both companies are owned by CNH Industrial, which in turn is related to FCA. Ram North America head James Morrison says that the color choices were originally a direct request from farmers. And for those with no feelings toward either Case IH or New Holland — or those whose blood runs John Deere Green — there's the choice of black or white exterior paint.
But the trucks aren't as basic as a tractor can be: There's an exterior chrome package for the grille, side steps, door handles and mirrors, and depending on the model, the polished aluminum wheels are either 18-inch or 19.5-inch. Inside, there's connectivity tech from 4G WiFi to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For hardware functionality, there are large front tow hooks and a skid plate for the transfer case.
The limited edition's pricing starts at $43,990 for the 3500 Chassis Cab, for $48,140 for the 4500 and $49,240 for the 5500. The 3500 Harvest Edition is available with either single and dual rear wheels, and the 4500 and 5500 are dualies, with 60-inch and 80-inch cab to axle lengths. The Harvest Edition goes on sale in the third quarter of 2018.
Related Video: