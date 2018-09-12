Own a 2016 Porsche 911 R in the most affordable way possible: a puzzle

With fewer than 1,000 examples in the world, and the small handful that go for sale bringing prices of over $1 million, odds are that no one reading this article will never own a 2016 Porsche 911 R. Well not a real one, anyway. However, we all could probably own this much smaller interpretation created by Ravensburger. And unlike those smug real 911 R owners, owners of this one can take pride in the fact that they built theirs, because it's a jigsaw puzzle!
Yes Ravensburger collaborated with Porsche to create a 3D jigsaw puzzle of the 911 R. It's a 1:18-scale model, and it comprises a total of 108 injection-molded plastic pieces. And those who are put off by the idea of spending hours finding the right puzzle pieces shouldn't be worried, as every piece is numbered if you just want to quickly assemble it and enjoy. Another nice touch is that it has moving wheels, so you can drive your little model across your desk to your heart's content.
Porsche says the puzzle is currently available to purchase through its online store and at the Porsche Museum and Porsche Leipzig, however, we can't seem to find it on the online shop. It also doesn't appear to be available in the U.S. yet, since it doesn't show up on Ravensburger's U.S. online store. But we did run across it on the U.K. Amazon store for just under 25 pounds, not including shipping cost. We expect it will be available in the U.S. soon, and it will probably cost the same $29.99 as the VW Bus puzzle currently listed there.
