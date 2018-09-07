2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance gets more power and electric range

We haven't even driven the 2019 BMW X5 , but the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance has just been revealed. Yes, we know what you're thinking, that "name." Good thing Twitter upped its character limit, otherwise BMW would've been out of luck trying to promote this model there.

Jokes aside, this new plug-in X5 will replace the X5 xDrive40e and be worlds better. Pegged for U.S. showrooms in 2020, the new electrified X5 will ditch its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder for a boosted 3.0-liter inline-six making 286 hp. This will be paired to a 112 hp electric motor for a total system output of 394 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is connected to BMW's all-wheel drive system. Acceleration to 60 takes 5.6 seconds, and top speed is bumped up to 146 mph.

Electric-only range isn't that great in the current X5 xDrive40e at only 14 miles from a full charge. The new car's range bumps that up to approximately 50 miles. That's might even help people take care of their entire commute in EV mode. Top speed was 74 mph when operating without the gas engine, but it's now up to 87 mph.

BMW is stressing performance with the "iPerformance" trim, so it placed the lithium-ion batteries in the underbody of the vehicle. This made the center of gravity lower than all other X5 models, suggesting better handling. It's said to lose about five cubic feet of storage due to its battery pack, though — not terrible considering the range those batteries provide.

Europe is slated to get the car sometime in 2019, but the U.S. will have to wait. Pricing isn't available for this 2021 car, and likely won't be for a while yet. The base 2019 X5 begins at $61,695 including destination charges, while the top-of-the-line X5 xDrive50i starts from $76,745. Expect it to fall somewhere within that range, most likely on the higher side.



