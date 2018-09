3 good car chargers

Just because they're a dime a dozen, doesn't mean they're all created equal. Unless you have a newer vehicle, charging options might not come standard in your ride. So here's a list of our favorite charging solutions. AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB - $8.99Trusty, affordable, compatible with most every modern phone. Can't go wrong with this one. Trianium 24W 4.8A Dual USB Charger - $14.99A great second option if you hate AmazonBasics and want to stick it to the man. Maxboost Quick Charge - $24.993.0 & USB C This option has USB 3.0 and USB-C input options. It will even charge your Macbook. Lux Car Charger 24k Yellow Gold - $395.00We can't in good conscience truly recommend this $400 option, but it's wild to dream about.Do you have a charging solution you swear by? Drop it in the comments!