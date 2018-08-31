3 good car chargers

AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB - $8.99
Trusty, affordable, compatible with most every modern phone. Can't go wrong with this one.
Trianium 24W 4.8A Dual USB Charger - $14.99
A great second option if you hate AmazonBasics and want to stick it to the man.
Maxboost Quick Charge - $24.99
3.0 & USB C This option has USB 3.0 and USB-C input options. It will even charge your Macbook.
Lux Car Charger 24k Yellow Gold - $395.00
We can't in good conscience truly recommend this $400 option, but it's wild to dream about.
Do you have a charging solution you swear by? Drop it in the comments!
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.