This autonomous shuttle has human-like eyes

Transcript: These autonomous pods have been fitted with eyes. The concept vehicle is cleverly nicknamed "Eye Pod." A study conducted by Jaguar Land Rover claims that 63% of pedestrians and cyclists feel unsafe sharing the road with self-driving vehicles. The Eye Pod is meant to simulate eye-contact between a virtual driver and a pedestrian. Recreating the experience most people have with human drivers before crossing the street. As the pod acknowledges a person it will then slow down to a stop. Pedestrian trust levels are recorded before and after the pod makes eye contact to determine how confident the person seems that the pod will stop for them. These tests are a part of Jaguar's government supported UK Autodrive Project. How do you feel about self-driving cars in clusters on the road?
