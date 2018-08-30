This autonomous shuttle has human-like eyes

Eye pods are so hot right now

Aug 30th 2018 at 5:34PM
Jaguar Land Rover has developed a pedestrian-friendly autonomous pod. Nicknamed 'Eye Pod' the shuttle studies and records a pedestrian's trust level before and after the pod makes 'eye contact' to determine how confident the person is that the vehicle will stop.

Transcript: These autonomous pods have been fitted with eyes. The concept vehicle is cleverly nicknamed "Eye Pod." A study conducted by Jaguar Land Rover claims that 63% of pedestrians and cyclists feel unsafe sharing the road with self-driving vehicles. The Eye Pod is meant to simulate eye-contact between a virtual driver and a pedestrian. Recreating the experience most people have with human drivers before crossing the street. As the pod acknowledges a person it will then slow down to a stop. Pedestrian trust levels are recorded before and after the pod makes eye contact to determine how confident the person seems that the pod will stop for them. These tests are a part of Jaguar's government supported UK Autodrive Project. How do you feel about self-driving cars in clusters on the road?

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video autonomous Autonomous pod autonomous vehicles pedestrian crossing self driving trusting technology
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X