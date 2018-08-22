2019 Honda Insight aces IIHS crash tests, earns Top Safety Pick+

Honda once again impresses in IIHS crash testing. The completely new 2019 Honda Insight hybrid has earned the organization's highest safety award, the Top Safety Pick+. It received the commendation having earned the highest crash test rating of "Good" in every category, including both front and passenger small overlap crashes (the most difficult to pass).
In addition to having top crash results across the board, the Insight also earned maximum marks for forward collision avoidance, meaning it had adequate warning and stopped the car ahead of a crash at speeds up to 25 mph. It also has headlights rated "Good" on all trim levels, something particularly impressive, as many vehicles require choosing specific option packages or trims to get high-quality headlights. As a bonus, it also has easy to access LATCH anchors for child seats.
The Insight isn't the only small hybrid to receive the Top Safety Pick+ rating. The Kia Niro Hybrid also has the commendation with equally impressive crash test and forward collision prevention scores. Not all trims have headlights rated "Good," though, and LATCH anchor access isn't as easy. The Hyundai Ioniq and both Toyota Prius and Prius Prime get the slightly lower rating of Top Safety Pick sans the "+". The Hyundai matches the Niro, but has slightly worse headlights. The Prius pair also have slightly worse headlights, better LATCH access, and worse passenger small overlap crash tests. But again, these latter three hybrids still have impressive safety scores.
