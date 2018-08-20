2020 Genesis G80 spied for the first time with GV80 concept cues

Despite scarcely selling cars, and with the G70 only finally about to hit dealers, Genesis continues to plug along, as evidenced by the new 2020 Genesis G80 shown above. The camouflaged car hides minor details, but it can't hide the fresh face with design elements taken from the GV80 crossover SUV concept. There are also some hints that this is more than just a refresh for the Genesis sedan.
Up front, the grille and headlights are clearly based on the aforementioned Genesis SUV concept. The grille is enormous, taking up most of the front-end real estate. It also has the concept's pointed lower section. The headlights are also based on the concept, with two distinct elements parallel to each other. Another interesting aspect is the amount of air inlets below and to the sides of the main grilles. They take up most of the rest of the nose.
Moving around the side, the roofline and windows look extremely similar to the current G80. Though the little kink in the rear windows doesn't look as steep. Looking closely, it appears the door handles sit much lower on this car than the present G80 model. This all suggests either a substantially updated version of the current iteration, or a totally new car.
The rear of the car also departs from the current car with how low the top of the trunk is. The result is a lower, less bulky tail to the new G80. The taillights also look slimmer compared with what's on sale now. If the car continues to borrow from the GV80 concept, its taillights will probably be split into two parallel parts.
We expect this car to show up sometime in the next year or two, likely as a 2020 model. There's a chance that it could be delayed beyond that, similar to the G70, which was supposed to launch earlier this year, but is only launching this summer. We also wouldn't be surprised to see some sort of delay to meet the brand's deadline of 2021 to launch its other models — especially some much-needed crossovers.
Related Video:
Up front, the grille and headlights are clearly based on the aforementioned Genesis SUV concept. The grille is enormous, taking up most of the front-end real estate. It also has the concept's pointed lower section. The headlights are also based on the concept, with two distinct elements parallel to each other. Another interesting aspect is the amount of air inlets below and to the sides of the main grilles. They take up most of the rest of the nose.
Moving around the side, the roofline and windows look extremely similar to the current G80. Though the little kink in the rear windows doesn't look as steep. Looking closely, it appears the door handles sit much lower on this car than the present G80 model. This all suggests either a substantially updated version of the current iteration, or a totally new car.
The rear of the car also departs from the current car with how low the top of the trunk is. The result is a lower, less bulky tail to the new G80. The taillights also look slimmer compared with what's on sale now. If the car continues to borrow from the GV80 concept, its taillights will probably be split into two parallel parts.
We expect this car to show up sometime in the next year or two, likely as a 2020 model. There's a chance that it could be delayed beyond that, similar to the G70, which was supposed to launch earlier this year, but is only launching this summer. We also wouldn't be surprised to see some sort of delay to meet the brand's deadline of 2021 to launch its other models — especially some much-needed crossovers.
Related Video: