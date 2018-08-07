2019 Chevy Camaro SS and V6 models get worse fuel economy

When a new car is updated and refreshed, it usually nets minor improvements in nearly every area. That doesn't appear to be the case with the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro sports car. The EPA has posted fuel economy for each version of the Chevy Camaro at FuelEconomy.gov, and a few of them actually became worse for the new model year.
The most surprising decrease is found with the 2019 Chevy Camaro SS with an automatic. One of the major changes for 2019 SS was the inclusion of the 10-speed automatic found in the ZL1. With more ratios, one would expect an improvement in fuel economy. Instead, highway fuel economy remains the same at 27 mpg, while city fuel economy dropped from 17 to 16 mpg. The manual-equipped 2019 Camaro SS also experienced a drop in fuel efficiency. It's city economy stays at 16 mpg, but the highway number dips down to 24 mpg from last year's 25.
The V8-powered SS isn't the only Camaro variant to see fuel economy losses. The 2019 Camaro with a V6 and a manual transmission loses one mile per gallon in highway mileage for a total of 27 mpg. The city rating of 16 mpg is unchanged. As for the rest of the 2019 Camaro lineup, including the turbocharged four-cylinder, V6 with an automatic, and the supercharged V8-powered ZL1, they all have the same fuel economy ratings as they did for 2018.
