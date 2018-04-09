2019 Chevy Camaro reveals radical new face

Now that the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro is entering its third year on sale, Chevy felt it was time to give it an update. Like most midcycle refreshes, there aren't many major mechanical changes, though there is the addition of a new model. Unlike most midcycle refreshes, the exterior has been given a pretty drastic overhaul.
As with the current model, the four-cylinder and V6 models have a different look than the SS V8 model. But instead of the changes being mostly in the lower grille, the entire front is different. The V8 is the most drastically updated, featuring a massive black grille spanning the whole front. It looks extremely similar to the recent look of Bumblebee from the latest "Transformers" films. The grille features the "Flowtie" square in the middle for additional airflow, and the hood also gets a functional air extractor. The four- and six-cylinder models have more conservative updates, keeping the upper and lower grilles separate, and keeping the badge in the middle of the top one. They are much more sculpted now, and the headlights flow into the the grille on all versions. The tail is less drastic with reshaped taillights and a tweaked rear bumper.
The next big addition to the Camaro lineup comes in the form of another 1LE variant. This time, the turbocharged four-cylinder gets the treatment. It features effectively the same FE3 suspension found on the V6 1LE and the SS. It also comes with engine, transmission and differential coolers, launch control, a no-lift shift function and electronic sound enhancement that uses recordings of the actual engine. And like all other 1LE models, it has a matte black hood and accents.
The SS also sees some updates outside of its new look. It will now be available with the 10L80 10-speed automatic also found in the Camaro ZL1. It also has available launch control and line-lock, the latter of which means it will be as easy to do a burnout with the Camaro as it is with a Mustang. Top level SS and ZL1 models also now get a rear-view mirror display like that found in Cadillacs. It's part of a move to help alleviate the blind-spots created by the Camaro's big C-pillars.
Pricing and availability haven't been set for the 2019 Camaro yet, but it should go on sale by the end of the year. The new Turbo 1LE will also be available right from the get-go along with the other versions of the Camaro. We expect the Turbo 1LE will also cost less than the current cheapest V6 1LE. Last year we heard a rumor that Chevy may try to drop the price on most Camaros, including the V8, but we'll have to wait to see if the rumor is true.
