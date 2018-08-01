2019 Buick Regal to get Avenir luxury treatment

Buick will make the 2019 Regal sedan available in its top-tier Avenir trim, the fourth Buick model to carry the sub-brand name after the Enclave, LaCrosse and the GL8 in China.
Buick says the Avenir line is selling faster than other trim levels on both the Enclave and the LaCrosse, and that half of all Regal Sportback buyers are opting for the top trim level, reflecting buyers' demand for more premium midsize cars. "Avenir sales have exceeded our expectations," Phil Brook, vice president of Buick and GMC Marketing, said in a statement. "Buick customers value the exclusive styling, premium features and convenient experience Avenir provides, and we are excited to extend that successful formula to Regal."
So what's the Regal Avenir all about? Well, Buick will debut its first cloud-connected infotainment system, bringing embedded apps and enabling owners to set up their own profiles and user preferences for use in things like available navigation and voice-recognition, and carry over that profile to other compatible vehicles. The Avenir will come standard with safety and driver-assist technologies such as rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane-change alert with side blind zone alert, LED headlights with auto leveling, cornering lamps and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors. Advanced adaptive cruise control and other active safety technologies are also available.
Inside, there's a "Whisper Beige" theme with ebony accents, diamond quilt-stitched front seats, embroidered first-row headrests and sill plates carrying the Avenir script. An ebony theme is also available. The exterior gets a more dramatic look, with the Avenir 3-D mesh upper grille, script badging on the front doors and 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels.
Under the hood is the Regal's standard 250-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 260 pound-feet of torque and mated to a nine-speed automatic.
Avenir was the name of a four-door concept Buick unveiled as a surprise in 2015 in Detroit. The next year the company announced it would use the name as a top-tier trim level starting with 2018 Buicks.
Pricing for the 2019 Buick Regal Avenir will be announced when it arrives at dealers.
Related Video:
Buick says the Avenir line is selling faster than other trim levels on both the Enclave and the LaCrosse, and that half of all Regal Sportback buyers are opting for the top trim level, reflecting buyers' demand for more premium midsize cars. "Avenir sales have exceeded our expectations," Phil Brook, vice president of Buick and GMC Marketing, said in a statement. "Buick customers value the exclusive styling, premium features and convenient experience Avenir provides, and we are excited to extend that successful formula to Regal."
So what's the Regal Avenir all about? Well, Buick will debut its first cloud-connected infotainment system, bringing embedded apps and enabling owners to set up their own profiles and user preferences for use in things like available navigation and voice-recognition, and carry over that profile to other compatible vehicles. The Avenir will come standard with safety and driver-assist technologies such as rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane-change alert with side blind zone alert, LED headlights with auto leveling, cornering lamps and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors. Advanced adaptive cruise control and other active safety technologies are also available.
Inside, there's a "Whisper Beige" theme with ebony accents, diamond quilt-stitched front seats, embroidered first-row headrests and sill plates carrying the Avenir script. An ebony theme is also available. The exterior gets a more dramatic look, with the Avenir 3-D mesh upper grille, script badging on the front doors and 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels.
Under the hood is the Regal's standard 250-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 260 pound-feet of torque and mated to a nine-speed automatic.
Avenir was the name of a four-door concept Buick unveiled as a surprise in 2015 in Detroit. The next year the company announced it would use the name as a top-tier trim level starting with 2018 Buicks.
Pricing for the 2019 Buick Regal Avenir will be announced when it arrives at dealers.
Related Video: