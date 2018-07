Harley-Davidson shows off adventure, streetfighter and cruiser motorcycle concepts

Harley-Davidson is branching out into uncharted waters with three new concept motorcycles . The trio are launched as part of a wide-ranging new strategy to bring new customers into the brand, which, judging by sinking sales figures and dwindling market share, is necessary to keep Harley-Davidson globally relevant in today's motorcycle marketplace.The most interesting piece of this growth puzzle is a new modular middleweight motorcycle platform with liquid-cooled engines that will range from 500 to 1250 cubic centimeters. Showing off how flexible this new platform can be are three new concept bikes: the 1250cc Pan America adventure tourer, a 975cc streetfighter, and a 1250cc "custom" cruiser. All three of these concepts are headed for production in 2020.