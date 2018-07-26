2019 Ford Ranger window sticker, chassis cab model spied

This past January, we finally saw the US debut of the upcoming 2019 Ford Ranger. The truck is basically a slightly revised version of a model that's been on sale in global markets for the past few years. Since then, we've spied versions of the upcoming Ranger Raptor as well as bodystyle variants like this XL chassis cab. Today, we have some new spy photos of another XL chassis cab as well as pictures of the window sticker from a Ranger XLT.
To be clear, the window sticker does not belong to the Ranger in the photos. They just happened to be photographed at the same time. The truck really doesn't show anything new, but it is neat to get a look at the bare frame and fuel tank. The window sticker reveals far more, including some features and options. Unfortunately, pricing isn't listed.
All US-market Rangers will be powered by a variant of Ford's 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-four. Likewise, all models will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmissions. Standard features on the Ranger XLT include a 110V outlet inside, automatic climate control, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist and a forward sensing system. This window sticker lists off-road tires, running boards, a tow package, keyless entry, a chrome appearance package, 17-inch wheels, the FX4 off-road package and a 3.73 electronic-locking rear diff as options.
We won't know final pricing for a while, likely just before the on-sale date.
