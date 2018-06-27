Video shows 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor looking rad in red

The 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor has once again been spied stateside. This time it was completely undisguised and wearing a bright shade of red. It's a great color for the pickup that we've mostly seen in blue.
Another interesting detail to note is that the truck is left-hand drive. This isn't confirmation of a U.S. model, though, since we're certainly not the only country that drives on the right. Still, it does mean the truck could handle our roads.
Despite the left-hand drive, we don't think this is a U.S.-spec Ranger. The reason: It seems to have the diesel engine. In the video at the top of the post, we can hear some noticeable diesel clatter as it pulls out of the McDonald's parking lot. We have sources who say the U.S. is only getting the turbocharged 2.3-liter gasoline four-cylinder. Though since that engine is capable of over 300 horsepower and over 300 pound-feet of torque, we surely won't be disappointed.
We expect the U.S. will get a version of the Ranger Raptor, though. The F-150 Raptor has been a big success, and midsize trucks such as the Tacoma and the Colorado/Canyon twins have been selling well and have tough off-road variants, too. Plus, we've seen Ford trying out the Ranger Raptor here in the States a few other times.