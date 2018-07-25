Looking for the best GPS? Here are some of our 2018 favorites

Why use a dedicated GPS device?Why not just use your phone? After all, isn't that what everyone else does? Well, unlike GPS apps that rely on cellular data plans, GPS devices work by using multiple satellites orbiting the Earth to help navigate. All GPS' have their pros and cons, but here are 4 of our favorite brands.
Magellan Roadmate RC9485T-LMB - $399.99Provides fuel pricing, weather forecast, and customizable routes for commercial trucks.
Rand McNally Overdryve 7 - $399.99This 7" GPS is a bit unique. It includes a built-in dash cam to record your travels.
Garmin DriveAssist 51 LMT-S - $299.99Includes a built-in dash cam with forward collision warning and live parking info.
TomTom Go 620 - $249.99Features lifetime world maps that include Africa, The Americas, Europe, and many more.
Do you still use a dedicated GPS?
