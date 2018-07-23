Lexus LC F prototype caught testing

The rumored Lexus LC F seems to be real based on these spy shots. A prototype was spied testing in Europe, and it shows a number of significant alterations from the regular LC 500 and LC 500h grand touring luxury coupes. In particularly, they seem to show a bit more of everything for the sporty edition.
The nose bears some of the biggest changes compared with the standard models. While the center grille is mostly untouched, the outboard grilles have been cut wide open for more airflow. We can see the reason why, as there are heat exchangers in each of them. A particularly large one resides in the grille on the left side of the car. We can also see that the fenders have been extended over the wheel arches. Whether this is something to throw off observers or a final addition has yet to be seen, since the wheels and tires fitted to this car don't fill the added width, and the rear fenders aren't any wider, either.
While nothing has changed to the sides of the car, we can spot the LC F's new brakes. They feature cross-drilled rotors and some beefy calipers. Moving around the back, we see that the LC F will get the signature stacked exhaust seen on the RC F and old IS F. Underneath, the tips will be matched with a wide diffuser that looks rather functional.
Based on a previous report, it sounds like the LC F is still a couple of years away. Not much is known about the car, but it's safe to say it will make more than the 467 horsepower of the LC 500's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. It could possibly have a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 or some sort of hybrid powertrain. To play in the same arena as some of the luxury performance competition, it will probably need at least 550 horsepower. Also expect it to cost significantly more than the LC 500h's low-$90,000s price tag.
