A fast Lamborghini, a four-cylinder Supra and Peugeot's return | Autoblog Podcast #547

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. We talk about driving the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Audi Q8. We also discuss the Toyota Supra and how it could impact the 86, the possibility of a Civic Type R with a small wing, as well as Peugeot's plans to return to America.
Autoblog Podcast #547
- Cars we've been driving: 2019 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and 2019 Audi Q8
- Toyota Supra getting a four-cylinder engine
- Honda Civic Type R might have a small wing option
- Peugeot's plans for American return
