Podcast

A fast Lamborghini, a four-cylinder Supra and Peugeot's return | Autoblog Podcast #547

Also we talk about a Civic Type R with a little wing

Jul 20th 2018 at 2:30PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. We talk about driving the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Audi Q8. We also discuss the Toyota Supra and how it could impact the 86, the possibility of a Civic Type R with a small wing, as well as Peugeot's plans to return to America.

Autoblog Podcast #547

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown Feedback
Related Video:
  • Image Credit: Manufacturers
Podcasts audi q8 chrysler pacifica hybrid honda civic type r lamborghini huracan performante peugeot toyota supra
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X