PSA targets 15 states for U.S. comeback, but possible tariffs loom

PSA Group's future footing on American soil would be based in 15 states and four Canadian provinces. PSA North America's CEO Larry Dominique said on Tuesday that in the European automaker group's view, these are the locations that are especially friendly toward imports.
The states Dominique named are California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Arizona, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Maryland, and the 15th state was left unnamed so far. These would reportedly be "high volume and import receptive" states, according to Dominique's comments to Automotive News. The Canadian provinces that would likely form 87 percent of PSA's Canada sales are British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
After leaving the U.S. market by ending Peugeot sales in 1991, PSA now plans to re-introduce itself as a car seller in 2026. Before that, there are plans that include car-sharing and mobility solutions. In addition to Peugeot, PSA's brand portfolio includes Citroën, DS and Opel.
But Dominique also said the proposed 25 percent import vehicle tariffs can hinder PSA's progress. As Bloomberg quotes him, "Tariffs impact how fast and at what price point we import vehicles into the U.S." But due to a successful free-trade deal Canada has with the European Union, Canadian PSA imports would face fewer hurdles.
