Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 006 is a 650-hp retro roadster

Low-volume U.S. car design outfit Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is planning a retro 1960s-inspired two-door, two-seat sports car called the 006 that will produce 650 horsepower and cost around $250,000. Its throwback design is inspiring comparisons with roadsters like the Ferrari Daytona and 275 SWB, and the Shelby Cobra.
SCG has been leaking information about the car on its Facebook page. The carbon fiber-bodied 006 will feature a 650-hp supercharged LT4 V8 from the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 mated to a six-speed manual transaxle, with a paddle-shifted automatic as an option. SCG says the sports car will be road legal in 49 states "and hopefully may become California legal at some point." It comes equipped with side exhaust but will be available with regular rear exhaust as an option.
According to Road & Track, it'll use a front-engine layout, with the transmission in the rear for weight balance, and will be available in coupe and convertible models, as shown so far, and as a GT4-spec race car. A couple more tidbits from Jim Glickenhaus on Facebook: SCG design is now based in the United States, while engineering for racing and the 003, 004 and 006 will be done in Italy. In an email to Autoblog, he says production will start in 2020.
If you want one, SCG has opened up the order books, accepting 10-percent deposits for the car to secure first-year build slots.
"As first year build slots for 004 sold out within a few weeks of first 004 FB posting 006 may as well," Glickenhaus wrote.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus showed the 004S three-seater last fall, and earlier this year it revealed plans for a modern, road-legal version of the Boot off-roader made famous by Steve McQueen back in the 1960s. And, way back in 2015, the firm unveiled the 003 supercar.
And in case you might worry, like one Facebook commenter did, that SCG might be at risk of becoming a full-scale auto manufacturer, rest easy.
"Our goal is to be a Low Volume NHTSA Manufacturer producing 325 vehicles per year by 2023 offering four models," the company posted. "003/004/SCG Boot(005) and 006 in road and race versions."
