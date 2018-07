As if the hoverboard phenomenon wasn't crazy enough, now there are motorized self-balancing hoverboards for each foot, with a max speed of 7 mph and a max range of 7 miles. They're going to run you $499 and will arrive in late July.A hoverboard for each foot. The Hovershoes X1 are created by InMotion. They are motorized self-balancing hoverboards for each foot.The waterproof Hovershoes X1 have 3.5-inch wheels on the bottom assisting with stabilization. Max speed is 7 mph with a max range of 7 miles. Charge time is 1.5 hours. If the power does run out, at 6 lbs each in weight they'll be easy to transport.They're going to run you $499 and will arrive in late July. What are the chances this futuristic transportation will last? Learn more at myinmotion.com.