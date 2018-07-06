BMW launches production of 2019 8 Series Coupe in Bavaria

BMW has started production of its resuscitated 8 Series Coupe at its Dingolfing plant in southern Bavaria, where it will roll off the line alongside 5 Series and 7 Series models following an investment the automaker describes as "the low three-digit-million euro range." There's still no word on pricing for the all-wheel-drive 2019 M850i xDrive.
BMW also revealed that it will offer a fuel-efficient 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine in the 840d xDrive Coupe alongside the new 4.4-liter turbo V8 in the M850i xDrive, though it most certainly won't appear in the U.S. It makes 320 horsepower and 501 pound-feet of torque, which is low on power compared to the M850i's 523 horses, but isn't far from its 553 pound-feet of torque.
Regardless of engine, the luxury coupe will offer several notable features. Lightweight aluminum comprises the front and rear support structures, roof, doors, hood and front firewall. The roof is also available in carbon fiber reinforced plastic, which is manufactured alongside the car at the Dingolfing facility in what BMW describes as an innovative wet-pressing process. The plant also uses technology such as autonomous tugger trains to deliver door-assembly parts to the assembly line, and robots to measure gaps and misalignments on the finish line. Employees get high-tech "wearables," such as a ProGlove smart glove scanner combined with a smartwatch alarm that alerts workers when a car with special equipment options is coming down the line and needs more attention. New employees receive training using virtual reality goggles.
The 8 Series hews close to the concept unveiled in 2017, and the car features plenty of tech. It gets standard LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, LED tail lights, a heads-up display and optional night vision system to help see pedestrians and animals by showing them on the control display. It also gets parking assist technology, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the BMW Connected app.
It goes on sale this fall.
