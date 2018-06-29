Video suggests Detroit Auto Show will move from winter time slot

A new video clip released by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association offers the strongest hint yet that the Detroit Auto Show will switch from its traditional January timeframe to a date in the summer or fall more conducive to holding part of it outdoors. The show's organizers plan to make their full plans known July 24.
Officials have been mulling moving the event, formally known as the North American International Auto Show, starting in 2020, as part of a re-imagined show that would incorporate more outdoor product reveals and ride-and-drive events for media and attendees. They're trying to reinvigorate the show after BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi announced plans to skip it next year, adding to a growing list of automakers including Mazda and Porsche that have ditched Detroit in recent years.
The video, which is part of a longer video about plans to reboot the show, suggests that an outdoor hill test-driving course and rooftop track could come to the show, along with hints that organizers might seek to use adjacent Hart Plaza and its international riverfront views.
Officials with DADA, which runs the show, originally floated the idea of moving it to October starting in 2020. But General Motors has pitched the idea of a June auto show as part of a larger celebration of automobiles and possibly piggybacking onto the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. It's also possible it could be a different date in summer.
