Comparo

2019 Lincoln Nautilus vs 2018 Cadillac XT5: How they compare on paper

These two American midsize luxury SUVs are awfully similar

Jun 29th 2018 at 4:07PM
There will no doubt be endless ads touting the "first-ever" 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, which is accurate, but it's really just a mid-cycle update of an existing midsize luxury SUV attached to a greatly welcomed name change. Frankly, Lincoln could've called it the Diamond Jubilee Bill Blass and it would've been an improvement. Whatever. The MKX is dead. Long live the Nautilus.

Now, speaking of SUVs with silly alphanumeric names, the 2018 Cadillac XT5 lines up remarkably well with the 2018 MKX. Besides hailing from American luxury brands, they have virtually identical exterior dimensions and similar standard engines as well. Cross-shopping seems assured.

But what does the change to the 2019 Nautilus mean for how it compares to the XT5? Cosmetic changes might tweak exterior dimensions by a tenth of an inch here or there, but the interior should remain the same. The Nautilus gets a new engine, though, so check out our spreadsheet below to see if America's (and Canada's) luxury SUVs still stack up.



Conclusions

The switch to a turbocharged four-cylinder base engine means the XT5 and MKX/Nautilus are no longer on equal terms under the hood. While the Cadillac now has a considerable power advantage, the Lincoln Nautilus could save you hundreds every year based on its likely fuel economy (the 2.0-liter turbo engine, albeit with a different transmission, is in the mechanically similar Ford Edge). Besides the new engine for 2019, the Nautilus also gains an eight-speed automatic and an automatic stop start system. Both of those elements are already included on the XT5.

It was announced that the 2019 Nautilus will start at $41,335, which compares to the base MKX at $39,960 and the 2018 Cadillac XT5 at $41,590. In other words, the Lincoln is still less expensive, but just barely. Standard feature content is also comparable, especially as the Nautilus gains standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are already standard on the XT5.

So really, no matter what they're called, the Cadillac and Lincoln should continue to be neck-and-neck competitors.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus Photos

  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman | Lincoln
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman | Lincoln
  • Image Credit: James Lipman | Lincoln
  • Image Credit: James Lipman | Lincoln
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman
  • Image Credit: James Lipman


2018 Cadillac XT5 Photos

2017 Cadillac XT5 driving
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 driving
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 driving
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 driving
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 driving
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 driving
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 grille
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 wheel
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 door handles
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 c-pillar
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 badge
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 interior
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 interior
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 gauges
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 gauges
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 gauges
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 gauges
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 sun roof
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 dash trim
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
2017 Cadillac XT5 rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Cadillac


2018 Lincoln MKX Photos

2016 Lincoln MKX front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX side view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX front view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX badge
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX grille
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX grille
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX grille
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX headlight
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX wheel
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX wheel
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX taillight
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX taillight
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear detail
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear detail
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX exhaust tip
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX badge
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX badge
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX engine
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX engine
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX engine
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX engine detail
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX engine detail
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX engine detail
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX interior
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX steering wheel
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX steering wheel
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX front seats
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX seat detail
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX interior
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX interior
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX front seats
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear seats
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX steering wheel
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX steering wheel detail
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX steering wheel controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX steering wheel controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX paddle shifter
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX gauges
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX start button
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX transmission controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX wood trim
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX climate controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX audio controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX vehicle setting controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX ambient lighting controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX seat massager controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX instrument panel
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX door speaker
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX door speaker
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Lincoln MKX rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips


Related Video:
Cadillac Lincoln Car Buying Crossover SUV Luxury Comparison 2019 lincoln nautilus cadillac xt5 consumer lincoln nautilus
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X