2019 Hyundai Santa Fe gets $550 price bump, more tech

Hyundai's all-new 2019 Santa Fe will start at $25,500 and include more safety and other technology when it goes on sale later this year. Hyundai also confirms that the three-row version of the crossover will be renamed the Santa Fe XL for 2019, while it's developing an as-yet unnamed three-row, eight-passenger SUV, filling a hole in the Korean automaker's lineup.
The Santa Fe's new starting price is $550 higher than the 2018 Santa Fe Sport, which is going away as a separate nameplate. (To keep the moves straight: The former Santa Fe Sport becomes just plain Santa Fe. The former Santa Fe becomes Santa Fe XL.) The 2019 Santa Fe's price doesn't include the $980 destination fee, which nudges the starting price up to $26,480 for the front-wheel-drive SE model. It's offered in seven trim models, topping out at the all-wheel-drive Ultimate 2.0T, which starts at $39,780.
The 2019 Santa Fe borrows some of the Hyundai SmartSense safety technology from the Santa Fe Sport, including forward-collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance and blind-spot collision assist. Other standard technology includes idle stop-start and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Hyundai has also updated the looks on its fourth-generation crossover, with more chiseled hard lines in the body, a rising beltline, improved visibility and a reorganized interior with more storage space. Powering the ute is the base-level 2.4-liter inline-four engine, which makes 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, or a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder putting out 235 hp and 260 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic transmission routes power to the front or all four wheels.
Fuel economy ratings top out at 22 miles per gallon in the city, 29 on the highway and 25 combined for the 2.4-liter engine in front-wheel drive, a slight improvement over its predecessor.
