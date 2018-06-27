2019 Audi A4 revealed with new styling, sport package

A month ago, we got a sneak peek at the updated Audi A4 in some spy shots, and now Audi has revealed the small luxury sports sedan. The 2019 Audi A4 sees some very minor exterior updates relegated mainly to the front and rear bumpers. Up front, the small grilles flanking the main center one have more angular pentagonal shapes. In the back, the round exhaust tips are replaced by rectangular openings in the rear bumper. That bumper also sees a redesigned faux diffuser added.
Audi also added is an S Line Competition package seen on the blue A4 sedan and the red A4 Avant wagon above. This package adds Audi logo decals to the lower portion of the rear doors, red brake calipers, LED lights and 19-inch wheels. The wagon also gets an RS spoiler, and either bodystyle can be had in a new blue hue. Inside the Competition package adds carbon fiber trim. Sport suspension also adds a bit of credibility to the package's name.
These changes have not yet been confirmed for the U.S. market, but the styling updates are almost certain to show up on American A4s. The Competition package is probably a tossup. We know we won't be getting plain A4 Avants, though, since the only A4 wagon we get is the lifted and cladded Allroad version.
