Mercedes-Benz axes four PHEV models to make way for EQ range

Autocar reports that Mercedes-Benz has stopped producing its plug-in hybrids for that market, making way for the third-generation electrified vehicles with EQ branding. For the U.K., that meant PHEV variants of the C-Class, E-Glass, S-Class, and GLE. The move is a preview of what we're in for next year most likely, when our C-Class, GLC, and GLE hybrids skedaddle in favor of the new technology.
The EQ unit fits a nine-speed automatic transmission with a clutch and an electric motor, and that transmission can then be paired with a number of engines. A 13.5-kWh lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery (Li-NMC) powers the motor, that battery pack able to be charged in two hours on a high-speed charger. The third-generation e-motor provides 121 horsepower and 324 pound-feet of torque on top of the engine output. Pure electric range rises to an estimated 25 miles in the U.S. (31 miles in the U.K. on the European cycle), and electric-only top speed increases to 87 miles per hour, up from 81 mph.
Due first is the S 560e, which combines that more compact transmission with a 3.0-liter V6. The smaller powertrain dimensions mean the whole shebang fits under the hood, instead of eating up trunk space as with the previous hybrid S-Class. Two E-Class hybrids will follow in four-cylinder diesel and gasoline versions. Those three are expected on European roads before the end of the year, but not until some time in 2019 in the U.S; an Arizona Mercedes dealer put the S 560e arrival down to "sometime mid-2019."
Next year will also see the introduction of two C-Class PHEVs using both E-Class powertrains, with an A-Class PHEV using a 1.3-liter gas engine bringing up the rear. Rumor says Mercedes might cater to budgets at the lower end, the A-Class potentially coming in two outputs: a model with 136 hp overall, and another with a 163-hp output. Unlike in the other PHEVs, the ICE in the A-Class would drive the front wheels, and the 90-hp electric motor would drive the rears.
The SUV due dates are still a mystery, but Autocar says the GLE will get the S-Class hybrid's powertrain to create a GLE 560e model. We'd expect the eventual GLC hybrid to share the E-Class and C-Class powertrains, although we won't get the diesel, of course.
