2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan gets sinister S package

If you prefer shuttling your kids and their juice boxes to soccer practices and piano recitals with a smaller carbon footprint, but you wanna look gangsta doing it, then has Chrysler got a minivan for you. Starting in July, the automaker will offer the murdered-out S Appearance Package on the Pacifica Hybrid, too, following its "wildly successful" debut in the gasoline combustion version last fall.
The details appear to be mostly the same as on the gas versions. Buyers will get lots of exterior gloss black accents, including grille surrounds, eyebrow headlamp accents, and window and rear valance moldings. The front and rear Chrysler wing badges are likewise done in black, but the Hybrid version comes with a special teal insert to highlight its green bonafides. The "Pacifica," "S" and "eHybrid" badges also get the "Black Noise" finish. A black roof rack and 18-inch wheels with "Black Noise" finish are now standard.
Inside, the S Appearance brings black seats with gray accents and the "S" logo, light gray stitching and black accents on the wheel, and light gray stitching and the imaginatively named Anodized Ice Cave bezels on the instrument panel and door trim. Everything else in the interior is as blacked-out as your hard-as-nails, tree-hugging soul.
You can order the S Appearance Package on the 2019 Pacifica Hybrid models with any exterior paint color, not just black, starting next month, for $595. It'll arrive in showrooms in the fall.
