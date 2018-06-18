Polestar 1 will get a carbon-fiber ‘dragonfly’ and other parts

For the latest teaser on its forthcoming high-end plug-in hybrid coupe, Polestar gives us some details on the Polestar 1's carbon-fiber chassis "dragonfly" and exterior components, which will add up to a stiff ride. It's the first time that Volvo Car Group has used carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer in its vehicles, and it's expected to save the car more than 500 pounds.
Polestar says the high-strength, lightweight material will feature in the car's hood, trunk, side panels, doors and roof structure, which is thinner and stronger than a traditional steel roof and also allows for a lower roof line. The car's dragonfly-shaped chassis component, which it says cross-mounts both sides of the car and improves torsional stiffness in the middle of the chassis, will also be carbon fiber. Only the floorpan itself is steel.
"When you combine this strengthened framework with the super-strong body and roof structure, you get a stiff and communicative chassis, which translates driver input into superb driving characteristics," Christian Samson, head of product creation, said in a statement.
Polestar has been putting its 2+2 performance grand tourer through a lot of testing in Sweden designed in part to test the chassis and the car's planetary gear-enabled torque vectoring. It promises to be an exhilarating drive, with 600 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque coming from its plug-in hybrid powertrain — a four-cylinder Drive-E engine and two electric motors driving the rear wheels. It also promises 93 miles of electric-only driving range.
The Polestar 1 goes on sale next year, available via two- or three-year subscriptions, or by outright purchase at $155,000, Polestar finally confirmed. It's been taking orders via fully refundable $2,500 deposits since March.
The brand plans to run a prototype version at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.
