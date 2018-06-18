Nio will run its EP9 electric supercar at Goodwood Hillclimb

Chinese electric carmaker and NextEV brand Nio says it will show its Performance Program vehicles for the first time in Europe, including entering its EP9 electric hypercar in the hillclimb challenge during the Festival of Speed at Goodwood next month in England.
Scottish race driver Peter Dumbreck will helm the EP9 in the Goodwood Hillclimb challenge after breaking the lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last year. Nio also plans to display a new EP9 chassis and its Nio 004 Formula E Gen2 car during the festival, which takes place July 12-15.
The EP9, first unveiled in 2016, boasts a megawatt of power, or 1,360 horsepower, with four electric motors, four gearboxes, a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph. The EP9 also set a record for fastest autonomous car last year in Texas.
"Whilst we have competed in the FIA Formula E Championship since its inception and have showcased NIO's single-seater EV technology through fierce competition on the world's city streets, this will be the first time that anyone has seen the Nio EP9 Supercar run in anger," Gerry Hughes, head of Nio's performance program and Formula E team principal, said in a release.
In last year unveiled its EVE concept as a volume sales model at SXSW in Austin. It also launched the ES8, a 644 hp seven-seat crossover, late last year in China.
