Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING Editions come with scale models and jackets

Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio models, both the Giulia and Stelvio, have set some quick laps at the Nürburgring. The latter holds the SUV record, while the former was recently dethroned by the Jaguar XE Project 8. To celebrate, the company has created the NRING Edition for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. In typical special edition tradition, it features a unique color, a matte, metallic gray, and a few other other basic upgrades, plus numbering for all 108 examples of each model. But the really special parts of these vehicles aren't actually part of the vehicles, but rather they're bonus accessories and experiences.
Each car comes with a "welcome kit." It includes Sparco racing gloves, an Alfa Romeo jacket, cufflinks, shoes and a bag in which to carry everything. The last car we remember coming with its own jacket is the Mercury Marauder. On top of that, each car comes with its own 1:18 scale model. Once you've found a place for your model and are ready with your Alfa gear, you can head to Germany to participate a driving school course at the Nürburgring with your NRING Edition car.
All of this makes a somewhat average special edition car something far more exciting, and as such we're not surprised it won't be available in America. All 216 cars will be sold in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. But hey, if you're a wealthy car enthusiast who has been looking at Alfas, one of these could be the way to go.
