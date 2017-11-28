Official

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 captures Nurburgring production sedan record

Move over Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Nov 28th 2017 at 11:00PM
The world has a new production four-door king of the 'Ring, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8. Jaguar revealed that its limited-production sedan set a lap time of 7 minutes, 21 seconds. Before anyone starts commenting, yes, the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is faster with a sub-7-minute time, but it's a purpose-built one-off track car not meant for road use.

The Jaguar's time is significantly faster than previous record holder, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The Alfa was a full 11 seconds slower than the hardcore cat. The next fastest sedan, the Porsche Panamera Turbo, was 17 seconds slower.

Not many people will get to experience this super fast Jaguar, though. Only 300 will be sold worldwide, and prospective owners will have to register interest with the company. That's also assuming that those owners can afford the $188,495 price tag.

Related Video:
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
jaguar xe sv project 8 nurburgring nurburgring nordschleife nurburgring record official
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X