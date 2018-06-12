Next-gen Porsche 911 Carrera to start with 390 horsepower

The Los Angeles Auto Show is expected to have the honor of introducing the next-generation Porsche 911. The leader of Porsche's vehicular armada brings evolutionary styling and a boatload of new technology. A hybrid-ready platform combines mixes a heavy dose of aluminum with hot-formed, high-strength steel for more stiffness and dynamic rigidity. Although the body-in-white and engines should reveal respectable weight loss, the 992-series 911's slight growth in size, as well as more luxury and tech, will keep curb weight close to the current 991 series.
While the evolutionary exterior design is said to extend the coupe's length by about two centimeters, the new underpinnings tuck the engine closer to the center of the car than previously. An intriguing side note: Autocar reports that the platform has been developed for both the second-generation Lamborghini Huracán and the third-generation Audi R8. Last we heard, it sounded like there wouldn't be a third-gen R8.
But there'll be more power throughout the lineup to make the eighth generation the fastest bunch of 911s ever. Autocar says the base Carrera with an updated take on today's 3.0-liter flat-six should put out 390 horsepower thanks to tweaked turbocharger geometry. The Carrera S should get 450 hp. That's a 20-hp bump for the entry-level model and 30 additional ponies for the S. At the other end of the range, the Turbo S could do with another 20 hp, too, for an even 600 horses. A revised all-wheel-drive system and better aero will lower the 0-62 mile-per-hour time below 2.9 seconds and raise top speed beyond 205 mph. Eventually, a 500-hp hybrid will employ an 11-kW battery.
Looks-wise, expect more upright headlights with a changed LED light signature above a new bumper design, resculpted front and rear fenders, refined door handles, and a full-width taillight. Inside, the cabin is roomier, the analogue dash finally succumbs to digital instruments, and a flush touchscreen takes center stage. The lever between the seats will either operate a faster-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a seven-speed manual.
