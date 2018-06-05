Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo spotted at the Nurburgring, probably going for a record

After Porsche set a lap record at Spa-Francorchamps with the 919 Hybrid Evo, the question was what course would be next? The above video seems to answer that question. It shows the 919 Evo hustling around the Nürburgring Norsdschleife. The video is a compilation of the car driving around different sections of the track. Sometimes it goes through solo, in which case it's seriously booking it, and other times it's following a 911. The driving behind the 911 might be just a bit of practice, or it might be to get a bit of video footage of the front of the car.
Though the exact reason for the car driving at the 'Ring isn't said, it seems hard to imagine it's there for any reason but to set a record. And we could be looking at a seriously fast lap time. When the 919 Evo was at Spa, it set a new record faster than the record set by Lewis Hamilton in his F1 car. That's amazing speed, and it's the kind of speed that might make the 919 Evo capable of beating the current fastest time of 6 minutes, 11.13 seconds by a Porsche 956 race car.
The 919 Evo is capable of these racetrack feats because it's the 919 WEC race car but unchained from things like "rules." It makes 720 horsepower from its turbocharged V4 and 440 horsepower from its electric motor, it's 86 pounds lighter, probably partly due to the lack of headlights, and it has bigger wings for 53 percent more downforce than the WEC race car.
