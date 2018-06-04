2019 Jeep Renegade teased with taillight photo

We've seen a number of 2019 Jeep Renegade prototypes running around lately, and now we know when we'll finally see all the ways the little crossover SUV has been updated: June 6. It will make its debut at the Turin Motor Show. Before then, Jeep did reveal a couple of details, including the above shot of the new taillight design.
Though the taillight is very similar to the current version, particularly in how it's still square with a distinct "X" motif in center, it has a few differences. The thick black surround of the current model is gone entirely. It makes way for dark-tinted red plastic to wrap all the way around, and it has indentations that echo the X in the center. That center X isn't all a reverse light anymore. It's now part of the taillight's internal design. Only a small white square in the middle is now for the reverse light.
Aside from small styling changes on the lights, Jeep also announced powertrains for the European version of the Renegade. It will be available with at least three gasoline engine options. There will be a roughly 120-horsepower 1.0-liter three-cylinder, and two versions of a 1.3-liter four-cylinder making 150 horsepower or 180. Jeep didn't mention anything about a diesel or a hybrid, the latter of which we expect based on previous spy shots. In the U.S., the Renegade is available either with a 160-horsepower turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder or a 184-horsepower 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder. We would assume at least the 1.3-liter engine will make it to the U.S., considering its similar power output to current numbers.
