Watch the last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon be built

We've brought you here today to witness a piece of automotive history. Dodge has built the last of the 3,300 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon muscle cars, and it recorded the production process for all of us to see. The video follows the big black beast as it travels down the assembly line picking up final bits and pieces such as its huge fender flares and its bumper covers.
It's a little bit sad to think that this insane, 840-horsepower muscle car has already reached the end of its production cycle not quite a year after production began. No longer will there be a production car that passes emissions and safety testing that comes with a race fuel ECU, air conditioned intake and its own set of skinny drag racing tires for the front. That kind of crazy keeps things in the industry interesting.
At least it won't be the last time we see the car. It will be auctioned in a package with the last 2017 Dodge Viper. The pair will go across the Barrett-Jackson auction block in June in Connecticut. The proceeds will go to the United Way. It will be interesting to see if the price exceeds that of the first Challenger Hellcat, which went for $1.65 million at a Barrett-Jackson auction.
