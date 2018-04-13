Final Dodge Demon and Dodge Viper to be auctioned off for charity

A little while ago we wrote about the Viper factory being recommissioned into a museum, that will hold the historic cars originally evicted from the Walter P. Chrysler museum. Now, what happened to the last Viper that factory built? It's getting auctioned off, in good company.
Barrett-Jackson is auctioning the last 2017 Viper built, together with a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon said to be the last Demon produced. Crossing the block in June in Uncasville, Connecticut, the pair of cars produces a total of 1,485 horsepower, of which the Demon accounts for 840 horses and the Viper for 645. Both are finished in bright Viper Red, and yes, the Demon will include the optional passenger seat.
All proceeds from the sale will go to charity, to United Way. "Pairing the last Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Dodge Viper production cars – two of America's most sought-after vehicles – under the roof of Barrett-Jackson gives someone the 'last' chance to own this unique piece of automotive history, and Dodge//SRT the opportunity to raise money for a cause close to our hearts", said FCA's Steve Beahm.
In addition to the cars, the sale will include memorabilia and a Demon Crate, which includes narrow, drag-spec front tires, performance modules and track tools. The auction is held from June 20th to 23rd.
