Pope's Lamborghini Huracan raises over $850,000 for charity at auction

Last November, Lamborghini gave Pope Francis a Huracán RWD customized in the white and gold colors of Vatican City. Unsurprisingly, Pope Francis announced it would be auctioned for charity, and that auction occurred this past week. The car rolled across the block of an RM Sotheby's auction and brought in 715,000 euros, which at current exchange rates is about $857,000.
That's a fairly impressive price considering that an entry-level Huracán starts at right around $200,000. Of course, regular versions don't come with such a prestigious previous owner. An owner who signed and blessed it. Plus all the money is going to charity.
Actually, make that charities. The money will be split among a group rebuilding villages in Nineveh Plain in Iraq, an organization that helps abused and trafficked women, and two organizations that help women and children in central Africa.
