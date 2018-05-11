2019 GMC Sierra 1500 spied in base trim level

When the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 half-ton pickup was revealed, it was shown in the ultra-deluxe Denali trim with its carbon fiber bed and trick tailgate. And thanks to spy shots, we've been able to see the more modest SLE a few months ago. Now we get to see it in the most plain work truck iteration thanks to the above photos.
This Sierra doesn't appear to have any trim designation. The SLE we saw had a badge in the lower left of the tailgate, but none appear on this except "Sierra." This fits with the current trim scheme for the Sierra, which calls the basic one simply by its model name.
In addition to less badging, this Sierra ditches most of the chrome found on other trim levels. The grille insert is plain black plastic, as are the fender vents, door handles and window trim. There aren't engine badges, either. Currently the only engines announced for the Sierra are the gasoline 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s and the diesel 3.0-liter six-cylinder. We would assume from the basic nature of this truck that it has the 5.3-liter V8. Nothing has been announced about a gasoline V6 for the new generation of Sierra and Silverado pickup trucks, despite a 4.3-liter V6 still being available on the 2018 model. Also, since this is a base Sierra, the bed is all steel and the tailgate is one big panel.
Pricing still hasn't been revealed for the Sierra. But this and the other Sierra trims will go on sale in the fall, with pricing likely announced sometime in-between.
