British video shows drunk driver's horrifying journey

We hope you've never seen something like this drunk driver's journey with your own eyes. But regardless, this dashcam video released by Sussex Police in the UK shows you what it looks like to be barreling down the road significantly over the legal limit. Take this as an instructional video, then.
About a month ago, a British teacher took to the wheel of her white Vauxhall Corsa, despite being rather drunk. When she inevitably crashed her car into a parked Audi, the police discovered the dashcam had recorded the entire ill-advised journey. In the video clip, the car repeatedly brushes hedges, rubs curbs and swerves in the way making it clear the driver isn't quite right.
Somehow, the driver didn't injure anybody or herself, although it's clear she could have at any point. Her breathalyzer test revealed the amount of alcohol in her system was nearly three times as much as the legal limit in the U.K. As well as getting fined, this means she's barred from driving for two years, as well as having to do 150 hours of unpaid community service.
Police Constable Nathan Langley says: "We hope by releasing this footage that people will take note. If you've ever considered drink-driving, think again. Or, if you have done it before, don't even think about doing it again; the next time could be your last." We couldn't have said it any better.
